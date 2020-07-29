Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

The Detroit Pistons have purchased the G League's Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns and will begin operating the franchise during the 2021-22 season.

The rebranded franchise will play home games at Wayne State University in Detroit.

“This is another important investment in our franchise and in the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “Having an NBA G League team near our new performance center will be an advantage for our front office, our coaching staff and our young players. It will also generate more economic activity in the area and serve as a catalyst for additional development.”

The Pistons currently have a "hybrid" relationship with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. That affiliation will continue through the 2020-21 season. The Northern Arizona Suns will also continue to be affiliated with the Phoenix Suns through next season.

"It’s always bittersweet for a team to relocate, and I thank Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns for their time in this league and the fans in Northern Arizona for their ongoing commitment to the team," said G League president Shareef Abdur Rahim. "I’m sure the fans in Detroit will welcome the team with open arms and I look forward to watching NBA G League basketball at Wayne State for seasons to come.”

The relocated Northern Arizona Suns will play in a new arena that is being constructed by the Pistons and Wayne State, located less that two miles from Little Caesars Arena.

No announcement has been made on what will become of the Grand Rapids Drive or if the Suns will land a new affiliate in the G League.