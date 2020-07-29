AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pistons buy Suns' G-League affiliate, will move franchise to Detroit

Sam Amico

The Detroit Pistons have purchased the G League's Northern Arizona Suns from the Phoenix Suns and will begin operating the franchise during the 2021-22 season.

The rebranded franchise will play home games at Wayne State University in Detroit.

“This is another important investment in our franchise and in the city of Detroit,” Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “Having an NBA G League team near our new performance center will be an advantage for our front office, our coaching staff and our young players. It will also generate more economic activity in the area and serve as a catalyst for additional development.”

The Pistons currently have a "hybrid" relationship with the Grand Rapids Drive of the G League. That affiliation will continue through the 2020-21 season. The Northern Arizona Suns will also continue to be affiliated with the Phoenix Suns through next season.

"It’s always bittersweet for a team to relocate, and I thank Robert Sarver and the Phoenix Suns for their time in this league and the fans in Northern Arizona for their ongoing commitment to the team," said G League president Shareef Abdur Rahim. "I’m sure the fans in Detroit will welcome the team with open arms and I look forward to watching NBA G League basketball at Wayne State for seasons to come.”

The relocated Northern Arizona Suns will play in a new arena that is being constructed by the Pistons and Wayne State, located less that two miles from Little Caesars Arena.

No announcement has been made on what will become of the Grand Rapids Drive or if the Suns will land a new affiliate in the G League.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavericks, Timberwolves expected to pursue Campazzo

Argentinian point guard has been on NBA radar for a while, may finally be ready to make move.

Sam Amico

Davis' eye discomfort could keep him out of start to Lakers return

Standout power forward remains day-to-day after suffering injury Saturday, says LA coach Frank Vogel.

Sam Amico

NBA finalizing plans to give eight teams not in Orlando some run

Proposal must be approved by both league and union, includes group workouts and possibly scrimmages.

Sam Amico

NBA sending invites to prospects for possible draft combine

Uncertainty of time and date, or if there will be a combine at all, continues to linger amid coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

'The Last Dance' nominated for Outstanding Documentary Emmy

Popular 10-part documentary co-produced by ESPN Films and Netflix up for three awards in all.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

Princepal Singh signing with the G League could lead to the NBA's passageways connecting more in the future.

Cameron Fields

Free agent center Monroe closing in on deal overseas

Nine-year NBA veteran has spent time with Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, among several others.

Sam Amico

Williamson set to return to Pelicans following quarantine

Rookie standout back on Disney campus after dealing with family matter, should join New Orleans teammates Tuesday.

Sam Amico

Jackson says he still wants to coach after being left out of Knicks search

Former Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst continues to look for opportunity to return to sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Smith, Waiters show why Lakers decided to give them a shot

Veteran guards offer energy, productivity off bench in LA's final exhibition before real thing begins in Orlando.

Sam Amico