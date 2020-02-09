Pistons Exec: Drummond Trade Was Necessary To Start Anew

Sometimes, you just need to suck it up and do what's best after your best intentions turn out bad.

That was pretty much the case for the Detroit Pistons, who traded center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers last week.

Or as some might say, the Pistons gave Drummond to the Cavs.

But Pistons executive Ed Stefanski said the return of John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick was the best the Pistons could do.

“It’s what the marketplace will bear,” Stefanski told reporters in Detroit. “I've been in the game long enough to see where the big man dominated the game. Then the NBA decided they're going to bring the perimeter player back in -- and then you couldn't touch the perimeter guys as much, so that brought the little guy back in even more. It’s just an evolution."

Drummond is 6-foot-10 and averaging nearly 18 points and a league-leading 15.8 rebounds. He is only 26 years old.

But he is also basically glued to the low post. That doesn't make Drummond a dinosaur. It just makes me him different. As Stefanski noted, the league has become considerably more perimeter-oriented.

“Right now, the center position is not as valuable as it once was," Stefanski said. "I’m not saying that’s about Dre. But that’s just reality of what’s happening right now.”

Stefanski has been in the NBA's talent-evaluation business a long time. Prior to joining the Pistons, he served as GM in Philadelphia. He has also worked in the front office with Memphis and Toronto. (As an aside, Stefanski's son Kevin was recently hired as head coach of the NFL's Cleveland Browns.)

Ed Stefanski said the Pistons had dreams of making the playoffs, of competing and taking the next step. But things weren't going in that direction. The Pistons were clunky all season. Power forward Blake Griffin injured his knee and is out for the year. It was probably time for a change -- no matter how difficult that change might be.

Drummond and the Pistons had been together since 2012, when the Pistons drafted him with the ninth overall pick.

“It’s the worst thing in the world is have to trade someone who’s been here (his entire career),” Stefanski said. “His emotions are raw. Dre knew he was in trade talks. I was talking to his representatives about different things. Cleveland came in late."

Henson and Knight are expiring contracts. On the other hand, Drummond has a player option for $29 million. He is expected to exercise that option in July and remain with the Cavs. That may be good for the Cavs. But for the Pistons, that is a lot of money to pay someone when things weren't working.

“We are looking to rebuild,” Stefanski said. “We haven’t had the luxury in the last two seasons of having any real cap flexibility. Now let’s use it wisely and make the right choices and the draft is important to us, too. We have all our No. 1 picks going forward. We’re going to have the young guys out there, and development is huge.”