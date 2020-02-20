Walton Jr. To Sign 10-Day Contract With Pistons

The Detroit Pistons intend to sign point guard Derrick Walton Jr. to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

Walton, 24, is 6-foot-0 and went in 2017. He has spent time with the Miami Heat, in the G League, and with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season.

Walton was traded to the Hawks on Feb. 6 and the Hawks quickly waived him. In 23 appearances with the Clippers, he averaged 2.2 points.

The Pistons are in a rebuilding phase after trading away center Andre Drummond and buying out the contract of point guard Reggie Jackson.

Walton played his college ball at Michigan, giving many Detroit fans a natural reason to root for him.