Two of 322 players inside NBA campus test positive for virus

Sam Amico

Two of the 322 NBA players tested since arriving in Orlando have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

“Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine. Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing,” the statement read.

“Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus.”

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month.

Cavs draft-and-stash center Gudaitis officially switches teams

Lithuanian standout acquired in three-way deal with Kings and Jazz in 2018, moves on from Italian team.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Nedovic officially signs in Greece

Free agent guard spent 2013-14 with the Golden State Warriors before embarking on career overseas.

Sam Amico

Video: Inside the NBA 'bubble' with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

SI.com senior insider arrives in Orlando to begin covering league's return at Walt Disney World Resort.

Sam Amico

Suspension to keep NBA insider Wojnarowski off beat for two weeks

Top ESPN reporter won't be paid during punishment for angry email response to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Former Houston Rockets center/power forward stood out in G League, reportedly seeking NBA return.

Sam Amico

Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

NBA free agent and G League veteran shows he still can fill it up in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout has spent time in G League, still under contract with team in Lithuania.

Sam Amico

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear "Equality" on back of jersey during restart

The Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the NBA ahead of the league's restart.

Cameron Fields

Lakers' Rondo to undergo thumb surgery, expected out 6-8 weeks

Veteran suffers injury in practice as Los Angeles prepares for NBA season return at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Report: Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Marc Gasol is 'fully healed' from hamstring injury

Marc Gasol has had some of his best seasons shooting from the 3-point line while with the Toronto Raptors.

Cameron Fields