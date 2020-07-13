Two of 322 players inside NBA campus test positive for virus

Two of the 322 NBA players tested since arriving in Orlando have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the league said in a statement.

“Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine. Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the Campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing,” the statement read.

“Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the Campus.”

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month.