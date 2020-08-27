SI.com
NBA players decide to resume playoffs following boycott

Sam Amico

NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs following a meeting Thursday meeting, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Play was suspended on the Disney campus when six teams boycotted their playoff games to bring further awareness to social justice and racial issues.

While the playoffs are back on, Thursday's games will also be postponed, Wojnarowski reported. Friday is the target day to resume play, added Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Players were expected to hold a second meeting, with two representatives from each team, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

At the latest, it appears games will tip off again this weekend, Wojnarowski added.

"Players today discussed the sacrifices all of them have made to reach this point in the postseason, and sense of normalcy returning with families entering Disney campus," Charania reported. "Players who voted not to play on Wednesday night understood."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and their teammates were reportedly among those who voted not to play at Wednesday's meeting.

Players gathered inside a ballroom on the Disney campus after the boycott. The meeting last about three hours, and James stormed out in frustration after the Lakers cast their vote, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Coaches also attended part of the meeting, which became "dysfunctional" once they were asked by players to step out, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Coaches and team owners released statements of support for the players, and the NBA referees marched around campus in a display of support of their own.

The Milwaukee Bucks began the boycott by not emerging from the locker room for their game against the Orlando Magic. This reportedly didn't sit well with all the players, who had not been informed of the protest beforehand.

"Everyone is still too emotional," Wojnarowski quoted a source as saying Wednesday. "There needs to be more time to come together on this."

