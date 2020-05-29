NBA players prefer not to go straight to playoffs should season resume

Many NBA players oppose the idea of going straight to the playoffs should the season resume, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The one thing that they really don’t want to do is go straight to the playoffs,” Shelburne said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “They might have essentially four months off between March 11 and whenever we get the season resumed, and nobody wants the first meaningful game they play to be a playoff game.

"They need at least a week – maybe even longer than that – of real games that count for something before they play a playoff game.”

Commissioner Adam Silver told team owners he is targeting July 31 as the target date for a return, per Shams Charania of Stadium.

Silver has held separate conference calls with team owners and general managers this week, discussing plans and gathering feedback.

The league has been gauging whether to just begin with the playoffs or play a few regular-season games. Players on non-playoff contenders reportedly have expressed a desire not to return, given the safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

Others simply don't want to return to the court for four or five meaningless games just to complete the regular season.

That said, it's fairly clear that those on playoff teams or contenders would like a few warm-up games before going full-steam ahead into the playoffs.

The NBA has discussed multiple playoff formats, including one that would involve more than the traditional number of 16 teams.

Walt Disney World in Orlando is believed to be the heavy favorite to host the resumption of the season.