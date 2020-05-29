AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA players prefer not to go straight to playoffs should season resume

Sam Amico

Many NBA players oppose the idea of going straight to the playoffs should the season resume, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

“The one thing that they really don’t want to do is go straight to the playoffs,” Shelburne said during an appearance on SportsCenter. “They might have essentially four months off between March 11 and whenever we get the season resumed, and nobody wants the first meaningful game they play to be a playoff game. 

"They need at least a week – maybe even longer than that – of real games that count for something before they play a playoff game.”

Commissioner Adam Silver told team owners he is targeting July 31 as the target date for a return, per Shams Charania of Stadium.

Silver has held separate conference calls with team owners and general managers this week, discussing plans and gathering feedback.

The league has been gauging whether to just begin with the playoffs or play a few regular-season games. Players on non-playoff contenders reportedly have expressed a desire not to return, given the safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic.

Others simply don't want to return to the court for four or five meaningless games just to complete the regular season.

That said, it's fairly clear that those on playoff teams or contenders would like a few warm-up games before going full-steam ahead into the playoffs.

The NBA has discussed multiple playoff formats, including one that would involve more than the traditional number of 16 teams.

Walt Disney World in Orlando is believed to be the heavy favorite to host the resumption of the season.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs' Altman, Bickerstaff on Floyd death: 'We should not have to live in fear'

Cleveland general manager and coach release statement on death of George Floyd.

Sam Amico

Wizards become latest to reopen practice facility

Washington may or may not be included should the league resume play later in summer.

Sam Amico

Bulls expected to reopen practice facility next week

Date pushed back as Chicago prepares to start next phase of getting back to business.

Sam Amico

Sources: NBA eyeing Sept. 25 as date for annual draft

Pro basketball making plans for return to play, as well as for completion of 2019-20 offseason calendar and events.

Sam Amico

NBA targeting July 31 for return to season

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly tells team owners in conference call that time to resume play may be approaching.

Sam Amico

Vote reveals NBA GMs strongly support idea of 'playoff plus' format

Most general managers reportedly favor adding teams to postseason in some form should season resume.

Sam Amico

Most NBA general managers want playoff seeding to remain as is

Vote reveals 53 percent are in favor of keeping playoff format intact should season resume.

Sam Amico

Italian club targeting free agent forward Williams

Former No. 2 NBA draft pick continues to draw strong interest overseas.

Sam Amico

Daye may opt out of Italian contract, return to NBA

Veteran forward reportedly drawing interest from at least one team after spending last five seasons overseas.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' NBA playoff possibilities and more

A look at where the league stands with a potential return to play on the horizon.

Sam Amico