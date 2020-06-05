Player approval final step for NBA season to get rolling again

It's all up to the players now.

And the good news is the NBA Players' Association is expected to approve the league's plan for a return to the 2019-20 season.

It all starts Friday, when NBA commissioner Adam Silver is scheduled to discuss the proposal to restart the season with union.

The plan was approved by team owners Thursday and here are the key dates of which we are hearing:

June 15 : International players return to team market.

: International players return to team market. June 21 : All players report to team market.

: All players report to team market. June 22 : Testing for the novel cornavirus begins.

: Testing for the novel cornavirus begins. June 30 : Training camps begin.

: Training camps begin. July 7 : Players travel to Orlando.

: Players travel to Orlando. July 8-30: Quarantine, more practice.

Quarantine, more practice. July 31: Regular season resumes with 22 of 30 teams.

Once play resumes, teams are scheduled to play eight regular-season games. All the action will be held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., with no fans in attendance.

How those games will be covered by the media is anyone's guess, but it is believed the league will allow some media -- including radio and television broadcasters and selected print reporters. (But you can assume that, like the players, any media types will not be allowed to return if they leave the Disney "bubble.")

As usual, 16 teams will qualify for the postseason, with eight in the Eastern Conference and eight in the West. The playoffs will continue to consist of a best-of-seven format in each round.

The season will last no longer than Oct. 12, when a Game 7 of the Finals will be held, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the eight teams that weren't invited to Disney will take part in the annual draft lottery, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 25. The draft is scheduled for Oct. 15, with free agency to begin Oct. 18.

Silver has been in regular contact with Oklahoma City Thunder guard and players' representative Chris Paul, as well as union chief Michele Roberts -- so Friday's vote is expected to be mostly a formality.

Once the proposal is approved, barring any unforeseen circumstances, basketball will all but officially be back.