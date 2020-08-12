NBA sets guidelines for player guests in Orlando bubble

The NBA and players' union have set the guidelines on allowing player guests onto the Disney campus following the first round of the playoffs, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Woj, the guidelines are as follows:

Each player will be allowed up to four guests, though that number can increase for children.

Guests will be permitted to attend games.

Guests will undergo testing for the coronavirus and will be permitted to travel on team charters upon receiving a negative test.

The NBA sent out a memo to teams on the specific set of guidelines Tuesday.

"Those without 'an established pre-existing, personal and known relationship' won't be allowed into the bubble, where each second-round playoff team has been allocated 17 hotel rooms for guests," Wojnarowski reported. "The earliest guests could clear the quarantine process and join players is Aug. 31, according to the memo."

Players will actually be allowed one ticket per playoff game, "with an additional seat available to a child 32 inches or shorter, per Wojnarowski.

Those list of those not permitted on the Disney campus includes agents, trainers, massage therapists, personal chefs and tattoo artists.

The six teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will be leave the Orlando bubble following the conclusion of the seeding games.