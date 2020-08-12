AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA sets guidelines for player guests in Orlando bubble

Sam Amico

The NBA and players' union have set the guidelines on allowing player guests onto the Disney campus following the first round of the playoffs, as relayed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Per Woj, the guidelines are as follows:

  • Each player will be allowed up to four guests, though that number can increase for children.
  • Guests will be permitted to attend games.
  • Guests will undergo testing for the coronavirus and will be permitted to travel on team charters upon receiving a negative test.

The NBA sent out a memo to teams on the specific set of guidelines Tuesday.

"Those without 'an established pre-existing, personal and known relationship' won't be allowed into the bubble, where each second-round playoff team has been allocated 17 hotel rooms for guests," Wojnarowski reported. "The earliest guests could clear the quarantine process and join players is Aug. 31, according to the memo."

Players will actually be allowed one ticket per playoff game, "with an additional seat available to a child 32 inches or shorter, per Wojnarowski. 

Those list of those not permitted on the Disney campus includes agents, trainers, massage therapists, personal chefs and tattoo artists.

The six teams that do not qualify for the playoffs will be leave the Orlando bubble following the conclusion of the seeding games.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

nbafan2018

Free agent guard Goudelock apparently headed to Lithuania

Former member of Lakers was named G League MVP in 2013, has spent most of career overseas.

Sam Amico

Free agent center Erdan re-signs with Turkish club

Former second-round draft pick spent time with Celtics and Cavaliers early in last decade.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Ware signs with London Lions of Canada

Former Louisville guard most remembered for suffering leg injury during 2013 Elite Eight game.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Thomas agrees to another overseas contract

Former Memphis standout swingman spent time with Magic and 76ers, as well as in G League.

Sam Amico

Coach McMillan, Pacers agree to contract extension

Indiana has made playoffs in each of McMillan's four seasons, despite injuries to some of its best players.

Sam Amico

Podcast: Talkin' Ben Simmons, Cavaliers and the NBA's return

Are there legs to the Simmons-to-Cleveland trade rumor? We discuss it all in the latest Cavs on the Break podcast.

Sam Amico

Disney begins casting for movie about Bucks star Antetokounmpo

The "Greek Freak" film looking for actors to portray young Giannis and brother Thanasis.

Sam Amico

President Trump: The NBA is in 'bigger trouble than they understand'

Exclusive interview with OutKick founder Clay Travis again sheds light on how president feels about kneeling in sports.

Sam Amico

NBA media to select All-Seeding Games teams, MVP

League to honor top performers from season's restart in Orlando.

Sam Amico