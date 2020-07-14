AllCavs
Several players receive warnings after calls to NBA safety hotline

Sam Amico

The NBA set up a hotline to report violations of the league's safety guidelines and has already received multiple calls, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This despite the fact players, coaches and team staff members haven't even been on the Disney campus in Orlando a week.

Several have already been warned about the violations, as the NBA tries to enforce "social distancing and mask protocols on campus," Charania reported.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month inside the Disney "bubble." 

Specifics of the violations have not been reported, but as Charania mentioned, the league is taking mask-wearing and distancing seriously. Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes has also admitted to leaving the campus for a food delivery.

Holmes apologized and returned to quarantine after his violation came to light.

"I apologize for my actions and look forward to rejoining my teammates for our playoff push," Holmes said in a statement.

