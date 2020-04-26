NBA Players Express Desire to Work Out in Georgia Fitness Centers

Some NBA players have asked team general managers about the possibility of traveling to Atlanta to work out in fitness centers with basketball courts, GMs revealed in a conference call with the league office last week, ESPN reported.

Georgia became the first state to begin relaxing stay-at-home guidelines and reopening businesses amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams in states with eased restrictions will be permitted to reopen practice facilities for individual workouts. It is widely believed the Hawks will be among the first.

Nonetheless, team executives expressed concern about the idea of players working out in Georgia fitness centers, Wojnarowski reported.

"If our players can travel and play at a 24-Hour Fitness in Atlanta, they should be able to have access to our facilities," Wojnarowski quoted a GM as saying.

The NBA will reportedly continue to prohibit teams from using the practice facility for anything more than individual workouts for the foreseeable future.

While the league may be taking small steps toward resuming play, it is not believed to be any closer to a decision on when or if it can complete the season.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.