Seven of eight NBA playoff matchups already determined

Sam Amico

It's almost playoff time in the NBA and just to give you some evidence, seven of the eight first-round matchups have already been decided.

As of now, only the Los Angeles Lakers await their opponent. Or more accurately, the Lakers are the top seed in the Western Conference and it remains to be determined who will be No. 8.

In the West, the eighth seed will either go to the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers,. San Antonio Spurs or Phoenix Suns. A play-in game will determine that over the weekend, and then the playoffs can officially begin Monday.

Here are the matchups:

Eastern Conference

  • Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Orlando Magic (8)
  • Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7) 
  • Boston Celtics (3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6)
  • Miami Heat (4-5) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-5) 

Western Conference

  • Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs. Play-in winner (8)
  • Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs. Dallas Mavericks (7) 
  • Denver Nuggets (3) vs. Utah Jazz (6) 
  • Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5) vs. Houston Rockets (4-5)

One key fact about this year's playoffs -- with all games on the Disney campus, nobody has homecourt advantage. All games will be on a neutral court and there's no travel or time zones (or crowds of fans) involved.

“I think we are ready to fight against everybody. It does not matter who the opponent is,” said 76ers forward Furkon Korkmaz. “Philly against Boston, it’s a big deal."

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic anticipates an equally challenging series vs. the Jazz.

“It’s a really good matchup. It’s always kind of tough between us and them. It’s going to be a really interesting series,” Jokic said. “We have issues with just about everything. It will come down to how we will manage to hide them.”

