NBA considering making play-in games permanent part of future

Sam Amico

The play-in game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies was deemed such a success that the league may add it as a permanent event, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.

The Blazers' 126-121 win did more than earn them a first-round series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the Disney campus. It averaged 1.9 million viewers -- an increase of 7 percent over the regular-season "seeding" games on ABC.

“That is a good number,” longtime sports TV executive Neal Pilson told Young. “It’s a good rating and a good audience. It demonstrates games that have significance – win or lose – almost in any sport, do get a larger audience than an average league game.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has suggested the play-in game is something he would like to see used in future seasons in both conferences.

“We won the day,” NBA executive Byron Spruell said in an interview with CNBC. “To have that many million viewers watching our product and that matchup and the inaugural play-in, that was huge for us.”

Spruell added that the league is "excited about the foundation" set by the Blazers-Grizzlies game.

