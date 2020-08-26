SI.com
Raptors, others may leave bubble as NBA players boycott playoff games

Sam Amico

NBA players are determining next steps after boycotting Wednesday's games and there is a chance the remainder of the playoffs could be cancelled, a source told SI.com.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to boycott a game, though players on their opponent, the Orlando Magic, initially were hoping to play. All games, of course, are being held on the Disney campus.

Players say they are boycotting to raise awareness of "social and racial injustices," and to enact changes.

Along with the Bucks-Magic, the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers games were postponed and will be rescheduled, according to an NBA press release.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that the defending Toronto Raptors may leave the Disney campus altogether. The Raptors are scheduled to face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, with Game 1 slated for Thursday.

"There have been discussions amongst several teams, notably Toronto, about going home," Mannix reported.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski quoted one veteran player as saying that the "season is in jeopardy."

