NBA Exploring Idea Of Holding Entire Playoffs In Las Vegas

It's still too early to know what is next for the NBA and the 2019-20 season. But according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Las Vegas may hold the key.

"The league is exploring the feasibility of holding its entire postseason in Las Vegas, sources briefed on the NBA’s thinking told SI.com," Mannix reported. "A CNBC report last week theorized that the league could play best of five series’ in the first round and the Finals, with a one-and-done style tournament replacing the two rounds in between.

"A league source told SI.com that the NBA was nowhere close to formalizing anything, but added 'nothing is off the table.'"

The NBA suspended the season March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Last month, NBA commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN that the league had contemplated finishing in arenas without fans. There has also been speculation that the league is aiming to re-start no later than mid-July, with a possible conclusion in September.

That would likely mean starting next season on Christmas Day.

But right now, the NBA is merely trying to figure out how or if this season can conclude and crown a champion. According to several reports, the possibility also exists that the season could be cancelled entirely.

For now, though, it appears most eyes are on Vegas. That is where the league holds its largest summer league in July, so it would only be fitting for that to be where the regular season resumes.



"In a vacuum, Las Vegas makes sense," Mannix wrote. "The NBA has a longstanding relationship with the city. A summer league has been held there since 2004. In recent years, it’s become the summer league.

"The NBA has relationships with hotels and arenas. It’s one of the few cities, perhaps the only city, equipped to hold this type of event."

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.