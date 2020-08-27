SI.com
Wednesday's boycotted NBA playoff games may be held Friday

Sam Amico

The NBA is considering a scenario in which Wednesday's boycotted games will be played Friday, with Thursday's postponements scheduled for Saturday, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Six teams boycotted the season Wednesday in a protest of social and racial injustice, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After an emotional meeting Wednesday evening, and a reportedly much calmer one Thursday morning, the players decided to resume the playoffs.

The NBA Board of Governors also held a separate meeting Thursday.

Playoff games boycotted Wednesday were all Game 5s in the first round -- the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

At the very latest, action inside the Orlando bubble is expected to resume by Saturday.

