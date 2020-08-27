SI.com
NBA playoffs expected to return Saturday following postponements

Sam Amico

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume Saturday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and defending champion Toronto Raptors set for Sunday, added Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

Initially, it appeared the league may just move Wednesday's boycotted games to Friday, and Thursday's to Saturday, as relayed by Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

Now it appears that games scheduled for both Thursday and Friday will be postponed.

Six teams boycotted the season Wednesday in a protest of social and racial injustice, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks.

After an emotional meeting Wednesday evening, and a reportedly much calmer one Thursday morning, the players decided to resume the playoffs.

The NBA Board of Governors also held a separate meeting Thursday.

Playoff games boycotted Wednesday were all Game 5s in the first round -- the Bucks vs. the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, and Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder in the West.

