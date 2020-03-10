AllCavs
Podcast: Sexton, Cavaliers Showing Pride As They Start To Rise

Sam Amico

For the second consecutive season, Collin Sexton has been even better after the All-Star Break. 

In fact, Sexton is better than he's ever been, and even some of his harshest critics will admit as much.

The Cavaliers have come right along with Sexton, as new coach J.B. Bickerstaff has the team playing with determination and pride.

I discuss all that and a whole lot more with Chase Smith on the new Cavs On The Break Podcast. Give it a listen on iTunes or simply click on the player below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

