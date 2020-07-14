Poll: Which team will land eighth seed in Western Conference?

AllCavs
Other than LeBron James (as always) and his Los Angeles Lakers, the battle for the eighth seed in the Western Conference may be the best thing about the early part of the NBA's restart.

Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies are in the lead. But there will be eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin. The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are all 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies. The San Antonio Spurs are four back, the Phoenix Suns six.

So who will will be No. 8 .. and likely earn the right to face LeBron and LA in round one?

Let us know in the poll below:

Which team is most likely to finish with No. 8 seed in West:
Grizzlies
Trail Blazers
Pelicans
Kings
Spurs
Suns
Nets add veteran forward Thomas as substitute player

Free agent spent last season with Knicks, was waived by Nets shortly after training camp, but returns for Orlando run.

Sam Amico

ESPN cancels Durant's sports business show after two seasons

"The Boardroom," starring Durant, his agent and Jay Williams, getting dumped by ESPN's subscription service.

Sam Amico

Several players receive warnings after calls to NBA safety hotline

Multiple tips already have been received despite fact teams haven't been in Orlando for a full week.

Sam Amico

Knicks losing Robinson, Obama's brother-in-law, to coaches organization

New York VP of player development and G League operations announces he has accepted key role with NABC.

Sam Amico

Why Bucks' Middleton must show out in the NBA's restart

Khris Middleton has had his best year, scoring a career-high 21.1 points per game on a career-best 49.9% shooting this season.

Cameron Fields

Russian club looks to pair Monroe with Cavs draft-and-stash prospect

Free agent said to be seeking NBA return, but spent last season in Germany and may return to overseas play.

Sam Amico

Former G League MVP Brown officially signs in Turkey

Well-traveled NBA free agent finds new hoops home with Fenerbahce, team announces in release.

Sam Amico

NBA legend Barkley on league's return: 'We're turning into a circus'

Popular TNT analyst says he is worried players are missing the point in their social justice efforts.

Sam Amico

Rondo expected back for Lakers when it means most, Vogel says

Veteran point guard will need thumb surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks but return for playoff run.

Sam Amico

Those around NBA skeptical Knicks actually conducting open coaching search

Despite the multiple reported candidates, feeling is New York job is Tom Thibodeau's to lose.

Sam Amico