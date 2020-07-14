Poll: Which team will land eighth seed in Western Conference?

Other than LeBron James (as always) and his Los Angeles Lakers, the battle for the eighth seed in the Western Conference may be the best thing about the early part of the NBA's restart.

Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies are in the lead. But there will be eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin. The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are all 3.5 games behind the Grizzlies. The San Antonio Spurs are four back, the Phoenix Suns six.

So who will will be No. 8 .. and likely earn the right to face LeBron and LA in round one?

