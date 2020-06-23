Blazers' Ariza sitting out NBA return to spend time with son

Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza will sit out the return to the NBA season, opting to instead focus on visitation with his son, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Ariza has been involved in a custody case over his son, age 12, and the league's quarantine period would interfere with the court's visitation period, Wojanrowski reported. Ariza decided on visitation "over competing with the Blazers in the 22-team restart," Wojnarowski added.

Ariza, 34, is 6-foot-8 and had been starting for the Trail Blazers following a February with the Sacramento Kings. He averaged 11.0 points in 21 games with the Blazers.

Per Wojnarowski, Portland will be able to sign a replacement player as a substitute for Ariza. The window to do so starts Tuesday.

The Blazers (27-39) are 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Each team in Orlando will play eight games to determine the playoff qualifiers and seeding.

The season is scheduled to resumer on July 30.

"Franchises must submit travel parties -- including rosters -- by July 1," Wojnarowski wrote. "Once a team signs a replacement player, the original player can't be added back onto the roster to play this season."