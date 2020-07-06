Free agent big man Poythress commits to Russian club

Free agent forward/center Alex Poythress intends to sign with Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Poythress is 6-foot-9 and has spent time in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. He went undrafted out of Kentucky and has also played in the G League.

He has also been drawing interest from Greek club Olympiacos, per multiple reports.

Poythress, 26, was named Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Tennessee in 2012. He then played all four years of college ball at Kentucky.

He spent last season with Turkish club Galatasaray, averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.