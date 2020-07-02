AllCavs
Practice courts delivered to Disney and NBA has the pics to prove it

Sam Amico

It's starting to feel like basketball is back. And if not all the way back, at least something closer to a reality.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the NBA season at Walt Disney Resort in Orlando at the end of the month -- though they will all be down to practice in a training camp sort of setting by next week.

The league gave a glimpse of that hope Thursday, when it tweeted out pictures of the practice courts, as you will see below.

As you can see, the NBA has also come up with a hashtag for its restart -- "WholeNewGame."

Each team will play eight regular-season "seeding" games, with the playoffs to follow. The last possible date for the Finals is Oct. 13.

"We have worked together with the players association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

Union executive director Michele Roberts added that the players share the league's excitement about a return.

“It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union -- special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps -- along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others," Roberts said.

