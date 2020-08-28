NBA practices, media availability resume

NBA teams returned to practice Thursday on the Disney campus, with the playoffs expected to resume following player boycotts.

Teams were also holding media availability for the first time since the boycotts Wednesday, when the Milwaukee Bucks became the first to not take the floor for their game, in an effort to bring more awareness to social and racial injustices.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported it remains unclear which players will speak, if any.

"Still no clarity on what, if anything, players and team owners have agreed to in order to keep the playoffs moving forward," Mannix wrote.

All series are still in the first round, with the exception of the Toronto Raptors-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference semifinal matchup. Game 1 of that series is expected to be held Sunday at the latest.