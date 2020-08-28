President Trump: 'I think people are a little tired of the NBA'

President Donald Trump said he didn't know much about the NBA players' decision to boycott the playoffs Wednesday, suggesting that he thinks the league may be starting to become too political for its own good.

“They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing,” Trump said during a media briefing Thursday. “I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”

Players from six teams decided to stage a boycott games Wednesday, started by the Milwaukee Bucks, in a protest of social and racial injustice. Following a couple meetings, the players decided to resume the season, presumably this weekend.

"I don’t know much about the NBA protest," Trump said. "I know their (television) ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protests.”

TV ratings are down for the playoffs by 20 percent since last season, according to data collected by ShowBuzz Daily -- though industry insiders have pointed to several possibilities as the reasons behind the decline in viewership.