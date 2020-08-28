SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

President Trump: 'I think people are a little tired of the NBA'

Sam Amico

President Donald Trump said he didn't know much about the NBA players' decision to boycott the playoffs Wednesday, suggesting that he thinks the league may be starting to become too political for its own good.

“They’ve become like a political organization and that’s not a good thing,” Trump said during a media briefing Thursday. “I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or for the country.”

Players from six teams decided to stage a boycott games Wednesday, started by the Milwaukee Bucks, in a protest of social and racial injustice. Following a couple meetings, the players decided to resume the season, presumably this weekend.

"I don’t know much about the NBA protest," Trump said. "I know their (television) ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA, frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protests.”

TV ratings are down for the playoffs by 20 percent since last season, according to data collected by ShowBuzz Daily -- though industry insiders have pointed to several possibilities as the reasons behind the decline in viewership.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

Gersalv

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

bwalk9918

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Gersalv

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

Fedup2020

McMillan says he plans to take year off after being fired by Pacers

Veteran coach tells The Athletic that he won't be returning to sidelines in 2020-21, will use time to evaluate future.

Sam Amico

Bucks were looking to forfeit game, not cancel playoffs, in boycott

Milwaukee players seemingly expected to take a loss in first-round playoff series against Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

LebaneseTexan

Magic's Gordon leaves Disney campus with hamstring injury

Orlando forward hadn't played since early August, as team trails Milwaukee in Eastern Conference playoffs.

Sam Amico

Kings search for new general manager said to be under way

Sacramento looking to replace Vlade Divac, with interim head of basketball of operations Joe Dumars at the reigns.

Sam Amico

Jordan, Silver to meet with players to discuss return of postseason

League organizing plans to return to action following Wednesday's player boycott of playoff games.

Sam Amico

NBA playoffs expected to return Saturday following postponements

Eastern Conference semifinals between Celtics and defending champion Raptors reportedly slated for Sunday.

Sam Amico