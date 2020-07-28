Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

The NBA's global reach is one of its most important and ever-growing assets, and now that influence has resulted in a historic moment.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Princepal Singh, an NBA Academy India and NBA Global Academy graduate, will sign with the G League. With Singh joining the G League, he is the first NBA Academy India alum to ink a professional deal. He is also the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the G League.

Singh, who is 6-foot-10, will play on the G League's pro path team, along with Jalen Green, Kai Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Jonathan Kuminga, per a release on NBA.com.

Singh is from Punjab, India, and he started hooping at NBA Academy India in 2017. In 2018, he then went to the NBA Global Academy, which is in Canberra, Australia.

The G League bringing on Singh shows how the NBA's passageways can be connected in the future.

The global academy and the academy in India are just two locations where non-U.S. players -- both men and women -- work on developing their basketball skills. The NBA also has academies in Mexico, China, and Senegal.

With Singh making history, perhaps more international talent could make their way from overseas to the G League and eventually to the NBA.