AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Report: NBA Academy graduate Princepal Singh will sign with G League

Cameron Fields

The NBA's global reach is one of its most important and ever-growing assets, and now that influence has resulted in a historic moment.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Princepal Singh, an NBA Academy India and NBA Global Academy graduate, will sign with the G League. With Singh joining the G League, he is the first NBA Academy India alum to ink a professional deal. He is also the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the G League. 

Singh, who is 6-foot-10, will play on the G League's pro path team, along with Jalen Green, Kai Sotto, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix and Jonathan Kuminga, per a release on NBA.com. 

Singh is from Punjab, India, and he started hooping at NBA Academy India in 2017. In 2018, he then went to the NBA Global Academy, which is in Canberra, Australia.

The G League bringing on Singh shows how the NBA's passageways can be connected in the future. 

The global academy and the academy in India are just two locations where non-U.S. players -- both men and women -- work on developing their basketball skills. The NBA also has academies in Mexico, China, and Senegal. 

With Singh making history, perhaps more international talent could make their way from overseas to the G League and eventually to the NBA. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free agent center Monroe closing in on deal overseas

Nine-year NBA veteran has spent time with Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, among several others.

Sam Amico

Williamson set to return to Pelicans following quarantine

Rookie standout back on Disney campus after dealing with family matter, should join New Orleans teammates Tuesday.

Sam Amico

Jackson says he still wants to coach after being left out of Knicks search

Former Warriors coach and current ESPN analyst continues to look for opportunity to return to sideline.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Smith, Waiters show why Lakers decided to give them a shot

Veteran guards offer energy, productivity off bench in LA's final exhibition before real thing begins in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Financial losses for NBA teams may lead to trades, impact free agency

Majority of NBA teams have already maxed out $325 million credit limit, according to report.

Sam Amico

Waiters and Lakers excited about fit, future together

Well-traveled veteran guard says he's enjoying early experience playing alongside LeBron James in LA

Sam Amico

Projected lottery pick Avdija named Israeli Player of the Year

Forward put together standout season in Winner League, draws comparison to former NBA forward Hedo Turkoglu.

Sam Amico

Young, Mayo, Stephenson among statistical leaders in China

Multiple NBA free agents dominating statistically in ramped up Chines Basketball Association play.

Sam Amico

Free agent wing Holland signs deal with Russian club

Unics Kazan had been hot on trail of former Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers guard/forward.

Sam Amico

Free agent point guard Wolters agrees to deal in Russia

Former South Dakota State standout was drafted in second round of 2013 NBA Draft, has spent time with Bucks.

Sam Amico