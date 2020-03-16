AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA Stands To Lose Nearly $500M If Season Canceled

Sam Amico

NBA team owners are waiting to hear from the league office on the state of things financially and are bracing for dire news, as relayed by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league could lose nearly $500 million in ticket revenue alone if the season is canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to veteran reporter Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports Philadelphia. 

"The NBA likely will provide projections on three primary scenarios: the financial costs of shutting down the season, restarting with no fans in the arena, or playing playoff games with fans," Wojnarowski wrote. "Those losses will be reflected in next season's salary cap and the players' share of basketball-related income."

Haberstroh reported that the league generally rakes in an average of $1.2 million per regular-season game and somewhere closer to $2 million per playoff game. With 259 regular-season games remaining and approximately 166 playoff games, that projects out to an estimated $466 million in revenue.

NBA chief financial officer J.B. Lockhart will be delivering the financial projections to teams, Wojnarowski reported. Most owners expect bad news "on a short-term future that is thick with uncertainty and volatility," he wrote.

All of that is certainly among the reasons the league aims to finish the season -- even if it means running into June to get things started again.

"The financial cost is a big reason there is the expectation, according to sources, that the current season will resume at a later date, even if that means the 2020-21 season starts later than expected," ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks reported.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Extends Ban On Full Team Practices

Teams permitted to hold individual player workouts, but not much else.

Sam Amico

Odds Appear Stacked Against NBA Completing Season

The league may have to end its 2019-20 season without crowning a champion because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Amico

by

Picket_Fence

Cavaliers Capologist Emerges As Candidate To Join Knicks

Aller has been Cleveland's senior director of basketball operations since 2017.

Sam Amico

Chinese, Italian Leagues Intend To Complete 2019-20 Seasons

Leagues expected to resume after coronavirus is under control, with Chinese Basketball Association set to tip off in April.

Sam Amico

Pistons Big Man Wood '100 Percent OK' After Contracting Virus

Third reported NBA player to be carrying novel coronavirus said to be feeling fine.

Sam Amico

Dayton Standout Toppin To Declare For NBA Draft

The projected lottery pick led the Flyers to a 29-2 record as a sophomore.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner: Premature To Say Season Is Over

Play suspended for at least a month, but Adam Silver and league hopeful games eventually go on.

Sam Amico

Love Pledges $100K As Cavs Will Continue To Pay Arena Workers

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees to be compensated as if games were still being played.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA To Shut Down For 30 Days, Reassess Next Steps

League's board of governors holds conference call with NBA officials to make latest decision after season suspended.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavs Not Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Not Told To Quarantine

Team offers clarity of situation amidst outbreak and league-mandated suspension of schedule.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33