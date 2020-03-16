NBA Stands To Lose Nearly $500M If Season Canceled

NBA team owners are waiting to hear from the league office on the state of things financially and are bracing for dire news, as relayed by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The league could lose nearly $500 million in ticket revenue alone if the season is canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to veteran reporter Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"The NBA likely will provide projections on three primary scenarios: the financial costs of shutting down the season, restarting with no fans in the arena, or playing playoff games with fans," Wojnarowski wrote. "Those losses will be reflected in next season's salary cap and the players' share of basketball-related income."

Haberstroh reported that the league generally rakes in an average of $1.2 million per regular-season game and somewhere closer to $2 million per playoff game. With 259 regular-season games remaining and approximately 166 playoff games, that projects out to an estimated $466 million in revenue.

NBA chief financial officer J.B. Lockhart will be delivering the financial projections to teams, Wojnarowski reported. Most owners expect bad news "on a short-term future that is thick with uncertainty and volatility," he wrote.

All of that is certainly among the reasons the league aims to finish the season -- even if it means running into June to get things started again.

"The financial cost is a big reason there is the expectation, according to sources, that the current season will resume at a later date, even if that means the 2020-21 season starts later than expected," ESPN front-office insider Bobby Marks reported.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.