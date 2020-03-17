Could NBA Hold Games In G-League Arenas Upon Return?

AllCavs
If the NBA is to ever resume the 2019-20 season, it may have to do so without fans in attendance. And if that's the case, it may turn to the G League.

More specifically, the NBA may consider holding games and practices in G-League facilities if no fans are permitted to attend, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The NBA season is on hiatus, and the G League season is expected to be canceled entirely, because of COVID-19 virus outbreak.

"The NBA has begun collecting data on available arena dates at G League buildings and practice facilities through the end of August -- as well as teams' regular arenas -- as it holds of hope of resuming the 2019-20 season, league sources say," Stein reported.

Commissioner Adam Silver said last week that the suspension of the season will last until at least April 10 before scheduling is revisited. 

Multiple reports have suggested that an actual best-case scenario would be for the season to resume in June, normally the time of year reserved for the Finals and draft.

"G League arenas and practice facilities obviously only become options if NBA games are closed off to fans ... which is the growing fear in the wake of the latest CDC recommendations discouraging crowds of 50-plus people through at least mid-May," Stein reported.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the league is hopeful it can complete an abbreviated 70-game regular season before heading into the playoffs. 

"And the reason is it's 70 is a key number is because that is what the deliverable is to the regional sports networks," Windhorst said on his podcast. "They are promised 70 games."

That would likely mean playing into August, and as Stein suggested, perhaps in vacant buildings.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

