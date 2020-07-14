Rondo expected back for Lakers when it means most, Vogel says

Losing Rajon Rondo isn't the same as losing LeBron James, but it's still no treat for the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Losing Rajon is a huge loss for our team, but we expect Rajon to be a part of our playoff run," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters in a call.

So the broken thumb suffered by Rondo is a bad-news-good-news situation. The veteran point guard will miss the start of the restart, but is expected to return for when things really get cooking.

The injury requires surgery. The Lakers said Rondo, 34, could miss up to two months.

"Looking at six-to-eight weeks puts us somewhere around the first, second round of playoffs," Vogel said. "We’re very confident that he’ll be able to get back and be a major factor for us in our playoff run."

This may not be a normal season, but it is an important one for the Lakers. They haven't appeared in the Finals in a decade. They haven't been relevant for much more than being a non-contender in about seven years. They believe all of that can change this season.

And why not?

They owned the best record in all the West when the NBA went on hiatus in March. James has been blessed with good health and great performances at the ripe old age of 35. Anthony Davis has been the ultimate No. 2 man. And those two are surrounded by a veteran cast that's "been there before."

The list includes the likes of Danny Green, Dwight Howard, JaVale McGee, J.R. Smith ... and Rondo.

"Rondo’s hands, man, being so big he gets his hands caught in a lot of places," Green said. "He reaches and gets his hands stuck in jerseys and on the ball a lot when he plays defense. And offensively, he just attacks."

Rondo and the Lakers are scheduled to resume the season July 30 against the rival LA Clippers. Like all 22 teams on the Disney campus, the Lakers will play eight "seeding" games before the playoffs begin.

Rondo suffered the injury at practice in Orlando. Green suggested it may have happened when someone hit Rondo's hand when he was making a pass.

Either way, the Lakers will need someone to step up in Rondo's absence -- especially with starting shooting guard Avery Bradley already deciding to opt out of the return. (Vogel said Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the favorite to replace Bradley in the starting lineup.)

Rondo was averaging 7.1 points and 5.0 assists before the hiatus.

Per NBA rules, the Lakers cannot bring a substitute player on the Disney campus to replace Rondo.