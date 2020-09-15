SI.com
AllCavs
Raptors sign NBA Coach of Year Nurse to contract extension

Sam Amico

The Toronto Raptors have signed coach Nick Nurse to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year one season after leading the Raptors to the championship. They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs this season.

"Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement. "The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice.

"Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

Nurse has compiled a 111-43 record during a regular-season and a 23-12 mark in the playoffs in his two seasons.

“My family and I will always be appreciative of Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity. I’m grateful to Masai, Bobby, and the players for their trust and their hard work,” Nurse said. “Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I’ve watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship.”

NBA

