AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Limited Return to Practice May Offer NBA Hope It Needed

Sam Amico

The NBA announced that some teams will be allowed to start conducting "limited individual workouts" in their practice facilities beginning May 8 -- and perhaps that is a sign of hope that the league can salvage the season, according to Michael McCann of Sports Illustrated.

Earlier reports the NBA would open some facilities Friday in states that are easing stay-at-home directives amid the coronavirus pandemic. But the league sent out a release that clarified the date and offered some details.

"The NBA makes clear that the framework for what it terms 'limited, individual workouts' would be extremely limited in scope," McCann wrote. "For one, neither head coaches nor assistant coaches could participate. For another, practices and scrimmages would remain barred. 

nbadoc0428

"Also, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, players would be required to wear face masks while not engaged in physical activity. Furthermore, any nearby team employees -- including health personnel --would need to wear gloves and keep a distance of at least 12 feet. 

"In other words, a small subset of teammates could work out in the same facility at the same time but their shared presence wouldn’t constitute a 'team activity' as that term is generally understood."

The NBA suspended the season March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Commissioner Adam Silver has repeatedly indicated the league is hopeful of completing the season and crowning a champion.

According to multiple reports, the league is considering staging games in a centralized location in buildings without fans. It may be willing to resume games in July and finish in September.

Check out McCann's entire excellent piece on this subject at this link.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers Return Federal Relief Loan Worth $4.6 Million

Franchise releases statement saying it wanted to help replace depleted funds intended for small businesses.

Sam Amico

Beilein Not a Candidate for Wake Forest Coaching Opening

Former Cavaliers and Michigan coach expected to return to college game after brief stay in NBA.

Sam Amico

Reliving The Shot: Former Cavs Recall How It Went Down

Michael Jordan's great moment erased many memories of how Cleveland owned regular-season series.

Sam Amico

Bulls to Hire 76ers' Eversley as New General Manager

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas finds his man after extensive search.

Sam Amico

Bulls Considering Player Agent Brown for GM Vacancy

Chicago continues search for main basketball man to work with chief of operations Karnisovas.

Sam Amico

Wade Producing Documentary on 2008 USA 'Redeem Team'

Former Heat star says team that won Gold in China helped save face for Team USA in Olympics.

Sam Amico

Wizards High on Ball, Even with Impending Return of Wall

Top draft prospect scouted extensively by Washington while playing professionally in Australia.

Sam Amico

Rooting for Cavaliers? Top NFL Draft Pick Burrow Not Shy About It

New Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has always expressed allegiance to Cleveland's NBA team.

Sam Amico

NBA Players Express Desire to Work Out in Georgia Fitness Centers

Team executives concerned with idea, revealed by GMs during conference call with league.

Sam Amico

Hawks Could be Among First Teams to Reopen Practice Facility

Georgia the first state to relax stay-at-home restrictions amidst coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico