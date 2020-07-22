AllCavs
Former first-round pick Hunter signs deal in Turkey

Sam Amico

Free agent shooting guard R.J. Hunter has signed a one-year contract with Turkish club Galatasaray, the team announced.

Hunter, 26, is 6-foot-5 and was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2015 draft. He's served two stints with the Celtics, and has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Houstons Rockets.

Along with the NBA, Hunter has played professionally overseas and in the G League. That included this past season, after Hunter signed with the College Park Skyhawks in early February.

Hunter is a native of Oxford, Ohio, and played college ball at Georgia State for his father Ron Hunter, currently the coach at Tulane. Former NBA guard Ron Harper is R.J. Hunter's godfather.

