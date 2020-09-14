SI.com
Rockets said to be considering Clippers' Cassell for coaching vacancy

Sam Amico

Sam Cassell has an interest in becoming the Houston Rockets' next head coach and the Rockets have an interest in Cassell, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

The Rockets will be looking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who stepped down Sunday after four seasons.

Cassell, 50, has been an assistant with Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers since 2014. Before that, he was an assistant with the Washington Wizards (2009-14).

"Sam Cassell should be a head coach, period," Rivers said recently, via MacMahon. "He’s got an incredibly high basketball IQ, and I just hope he gets a shot. ... When they talk about paying dues, he’s paid every due that is possible and he’s yet to get a job. So, I’m hoping that happens.”

Reports suggest the Rockets may also consider Clippers assistant and former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue, as well as former Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy, currently an analyst with ESPN.

