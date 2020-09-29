Rivers, Lue, Atkinson on list as Rockets set for coaching interviews

Throw former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers into the mix when it comes to the Houston Rockets' coaching vacancy, and right now, it appears to be a fairly big mix.

According to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Rivers is among the well-known candidates for Rockets GM Daryl Morey, as are Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue, former Rockets and New York Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson.

Per Feigen, Denver Nuggets assistants Wes Unseld Jr. and Stephen Silas are also in the running, and former NBA guard Sam Cassell, another Clippers assistant, may be too.

The Rockets are expected to begin requesting permission to speak with candidates and scheduling interviews by the middle of this week, Feigen reported.

"The Rockets could expand their list, even before the first steps begin," Feigen wrote. "They are focusing on former head coaches and top assistants and will not look at any former player taking his first job, as with the Nets’ selection of Steve Nash."

Rivers was fired after seven seasons as Clippers coach on Monday.