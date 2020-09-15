Ex-Rockets coach D'Antoni awaited call from ownership that never came

Mike D'Antoni didn't hear from Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta after the team was eliminated from the Western Conference playoffs, and that "perceived disrespect" helped push D'Antoni to make a quick decision about his future, according to a report from Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

D'Antoni stepped down as Rockets coach Sunday, a day after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. As first reported by Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV, D'Antoni informed the players of his decision on the plane ride from Orlando back to Houston.

According to The Athletic, D'Antoni wanted to speak with Rockets GM Daryl Morey "first and foremost, as the two had maintained a strong relationship."

D'Antoni's contract expired at the end of the season, after the coach and management had failed to come to terms on an extension last summer. Morey reportedly had even traveled to D'Antoni's West Virginia home to try to work out a deal.

Per The Athletic, D'Antoni expected to hear from Fertitta after Saturday's season-ending loss.

"Feelings were hurt, with D'Antoni's perceived disrespect from Fertitta a major factor until the end," The Athletic reported.

Now, D'Antoni is believed to be in the mix for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy, and perhaps the leading candidate with the Indiana Pacers.

D'Antoni compiled a 217-102 in four seasons in Houston, compiling 28 playoff wins and leading the Rockets to one trip to the West finals. He has also coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.