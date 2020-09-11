SI.com
Rockets Notes: Playoff meltdown, D'Antoni, House investigation

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets' performance in Thursday's Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers was alarmingly lifeless, according to Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni seemed to agree.

“Just a lack of … spirit,” D'Antonio told reporters after the 110-100 defeat on the Disney campus. “Just seems like we got down, we lost our way a little bit.”

The Lakers now lead the series by a commanding 3-1 count with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday. A win would catapult the Lakers to the Western Conference finals, and create a whole bunch of offseason mysteries for the Rockets.

D'Antoni's contract is due to expire and while GM Daryl Morey has said he wants D'Antoni to return, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta may see things differently. The sides were unable to reach a contract extension last summer.

Thursday began with the news that Rockets guard/forward Danuel House is being investigated for allegedly allowing a female coronavirus-testing staffer into his hotel room, breaking Orlando bubble guidelines.

It ended with the Rockets suffering a loss that usually indicates the end of the season is on tap. As Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird once said, "I know when we're up 3-1, I always say the series is over."

Can the Rockets suddenly pull it together and become the playoff team they thought they were when they paired Russell Westbrook with James Harden?

Maybe. But as Rosenberg wrote, "The Rockets are looking more and more like their generation’s biggest what-if team." 

Here's more out of Houston:

  • Should the Rockets and D'Antoni part ways, there are likely to be no shortage of suitors for the veteran coach and his fan-inspiring 3-point-heavy offense. The Indiana Pacers are reportedly one team that would be interested ... but he may prefer the Philadelphia 76ers, writes Justin Grasso of SI.com.
  • House very well could miss the rest of the series, even if the Rockets were to rebound and force a Game 7, as the league's investigation is ongoing, writes Conrad Garcia of The Dream Shake.
  • The Rockets were "blindsided" by the league's investigation into House, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post. Golliver quoted one source as saying, "The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons. They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else." You can read the full story here.
