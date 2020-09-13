D'Antoni steps down as Rockets coach after four seasons

Mike D'Antoni's run with the Houston Rockets has apparently reached an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, D'Antoni has informed the team he intends to enter coaching free agency and will not return.

"It's with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we'll be moving to a new chapter," D'Antoni told ESPN in a statement.

The Rockets are coming off a second round playoff exit, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the Western Conference semifinals.

D'Antoni's contract is expiring, and he and the Rockets were unable to come to an agreement on extension prior to the start of the season.

He compiled a 217-102 in four seasons in Houston, compiling 28 playoff wins and leading the Rockets to one trip to the West finals.

He has also coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

"Mike is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. "He is a winner, and we have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach and leader to work with the past four seasons."