SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

D'Antoni steps down as Rockets coach after four seasons

Sam Amico

Mike D'Antoni's run with the Houston Rockets has apparently reached an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, D'Antoni has informed the team he intends to enter coaching free agency and will not return.

"It's with tremendous sadness and gratitude that my wife Laurel and I announce that our incredible journey in Houston has ended for now and that we'll be moving to a new chapter," D'Antoni told ESPN in a statement.

The Rockets are coming off a second round playoff exit, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in five games in the Western Conference semifinals.

D'Antoni's contract is expiring, and he and the Rockets were unable to come to an agreement on extension prior to the start of the season. 

He compiled a 217-102 in four seasons in Houston, compiling 28 playoff wins and leading the Rockets to one trip to the West finals.

He has also coached the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

"Mike is a true professional and an amazing basketball mind," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. "He is a winner, and we have been blessed to have had such an outstanding coach and leader to work with the past four seasons."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Antoni expected to be in mix for 76ers, Pacers coaching vacancies

Former Houston coach enters free agency, likely to be candidate for openings all across the league.

Sam Amico

Nuggets center Jokic after forcing another Game 7: 'We're having fun'

Denver has never lost sight of title aspirations, even after trailing series vs. Clippers, coach Malone says.

Sam Amico

Kings owner Ranadive, not Dumars, interviewing GM candidates

Sacramento owner, member of search firm leading charge in trying to find new main basketball man.

Sam Amico

Antetokounmpo meets with Bucks co-owner to discuss team's future

Milwaukee star forward reportedly did not request trade, but used meeting as chance to gauge team's plans.

Sam Amico

Wilcox, Gupta, McNair granted second interviews in Kings GM search

Sacramento to bring trio in for follow-ups after three other candidates reportedly withdraw from consideration.

Sam Amico

Kings lose another GM candidate as Nuggets' Booth withdraws

Sacramento's search list dwindles as three of six reported candidates have decided not to pursue vacancy.

Sam Amico

Confusion on Dumars' role may be hampering Kings' GM search

Sacramento has already had two of six reported candidates remove names from consideration.

Sam Amico

Heat's Simon becomes second to withdraw from Kings' GM search

Miami assistant GM won't pursue job, leaving Sacramento with four reported candidates.

Sam Amico

NBA intends to allow in-person interviews with draft prospects

League coming closer to piecing together something resembling its annual pre-draft combine for 2020.

Sam Amico

NBA investigation concludes Rockets' House had unauthorized guest in room

Houston wing leaves Disney campus, out for remainder of playoffs, as league releases statement on findings.

Sam Amico