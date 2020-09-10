SI.com
Rockets' D'Antoni: NBA's investigation into House ongoing

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said he doesn't expect to have guard/forward Danuel House for Thursday's Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

D'Antoni confirmed House is at the center of an NBA investigation. While D'Antoni didn't get into specifics, reports suggest House allowed a female coranvirus-testing staffer to enter his hotel room on the Disney campus.

House missed Game 3 for what was officially called "personal reasons."

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle quoted D'Antoni as saying, "The investigation is ongoing. They'll come out with their ruling and we'll go from there."

The reported allegations centered on House and the female staffer also involve Rockets center Tyson Chandler, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers lead the series by a 2-1 count.

For more on this story, visit this link.

