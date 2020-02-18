AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Rockets Expected To Sign Carroll After Split With Spurs

Sam Amico

Veteran forward DeMarre Carroll has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and is expected to join the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers, according to multiple reports.

Carroll, 33, is 6-foot-6 and played for the Rockets in 2011. He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15 appearances with the Spurs.

The Rockets (34-20) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference at the All-Star break. They are also expected to sign forward Jeff Green, waived by the Utah Jazz after 30 appearances this season.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers' Beilein Weighing Whether To Stay On As Coach

Longtime college coach reportedly struggling to adapt to life in the pros.

Sam Amico

by

martinreese

Wright Not Expected To Leave Villanova If Pursued By Knicks

Longtime successful NCAA coach linked to New York job for second time in two years.

Sam Amico

Antetokounmpo Says Bucks Likely A Good Long-Term Fit

Reigning NBA MVP admits that "as long as we're winning" he isn't likely to seek a new place to play.

Sam Amico

Rockets Set To Sign Free Agent Forward Green

Well-traveled veteran joining Western Conference's fifth-seeded team.

Sam Amico

Cavs Owner Gilbert Returns To Work, Progressing From Stroke

Gives first interview since suffering stroke in May, discusses rehab.

Sam Amico

NBA TV Ratings Plummet By Double Digits As Interest Wanes, Insiders Say

League's national viewership take tumble from this time a year ago.

Sam Amico

by

JimBLloyd

Cavs' Sexton From All-Star Weekend: 'It's An Honor'

Second-year guard participating in Rising Stars game for the first time.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Show Fight, Might And Some Promise In Snapping Home Skid

Thompson, Nance Jr. among the dominant performances in easy win over Hawks.

Sam Amico

by

RyanJY

Miller Could Remain With Knicks Beyond Coaching Role

Interim man has support from key members of organization for a job well done.

Sam Amico

Butler: Contending Heat Not Yet Where They Want To Be

All-Star wing says Miami still has a ways to go before hitting its goals.

Sam Amico