Rockets Expected To Sign Carroll After Split With Spurs

Veteran forward DeMarre Carroll has agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs and is expected to join the Houston Rockets upon clearing waivers, according to multiple reports.

Carroll, 33, is 6-foot-6 and played for the Rockets in 2011. He has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

He averaged 2.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 15 appearances with the Spurs.

The Rockets (34-20) sit in fifth place in the Western Conference at the All-Star break. They are also expected to sign forward Jeff Green, waived by the Utah Jazz after 30 appearances this season.