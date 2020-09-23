SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Rival execs suggest Rockets explore trades involving Harden, Westbrook

Sam Amico

Opposing executives seem to believe more than just a coaching change is in order for the Houston Rockets, according to a report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

That may even mean considering trading their star-studded backcourt of James Harden and/or Russell Westbrook.

"Everything should be on the table, including moving Harden," Pincus quoted an Eastern Conference executive as saying.

A different East executive implied to Pincus that the Harden-Westbrook pairing really never seemed to hit its stride.

"I think we all realize that Harden and Westbrook aren't the perfect fit for one another," the East exec said. "But I think they might just have to move forward with those two and continue to try to build the roster around them."

The exec continued, "The [New York] Knicks might be one of the only teams that could be a fit for Westbrook. Not sure if there are any others."

RELATED | Lue considered 'serious candidate' for Rockets vacancy

The Rockets are coming off a second straight second-round loss in the West playoffs, with former coach Mike D'Antoni stepping down after four years earlier this month.

Everyone from Los Angeles Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue to ESPN analyst and ex-Rockets coach Jeff Van Gundy to former NBA guard Sam Cassell have been linked to the job.

That said, it's unclear if general manager Daryl Morey has spoken to any candidates yet.

"James ain't playing for [Van Gundy]," Pincus quoted a former Western Confernce executive as saying. "It's a player's league ... [Van Gundy] is going to want to practice every day."

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has said that Morey's job is safe, but the former West exec predicted it to be a short-leash type of scenario.

"But this will be Morey's last coaching hire [in Houston]," the exec told Pincus. "I promise you that."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

RGBBIH

Bulls' Karnisovas says Donovan's success puts him 'on a different level'

Chicago executive VP of basketball operations makes hiring of former Oklahoma City coach official.

Sam Amico

Bulls Notes: Dunn, Donovan, Atkinson, Diebler

Veteran point guard eligible for free agency, reportedly skipping practice sessions to avoid potential injury.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

baskets

Bulls hire Donovan to fill coaching vacancy

Former Thunder coach to take over in Chicago after surprising run to playoffs.

Sam Amico

Leonard lone 'untouchable' as Clippers consider roster changes

Los Angeles would consider trading fellow star Paul George in the right package, according to report.

Sam Amico

G League could hold bubble-style tourney featuring Ignite elite team

After success of NBA's return in Orlando, minor-leaguers and top prospects could get some run soon.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA can 'export American values' in relationship with China

Commissioner indicates league intends to move forward in longstanding relationship with communist nation.

Sam Amico

Lue considered 'serious candidate' for Rockets coaching opening

Clippers assistant and former Cavaliers head coach linked to several vacancies, may have inside track on Houston gig.

Sam Amico

Lawson explains post that got him banned from Chinese league

NBA free agent point guard says Instagram story was not intended to be racist and that he "meant no disrespect."

Sam Amico