NBA investigation of Rockets' House, female staffer also involves Chandler

New light has been shed on the NBA's investigation of Houston Rockets guard/forward Danuel House and it also involves center Tyson Chandler, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Both House and Chandler missed Tuesday's Game 3 of the West semifinals vs. the Los Angeles Lakers for what was officially called "personal reasons." Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported that House allegedly had allowed a female coronavirus-testing staffer inside his hotel room on the Disney campus.

Charania wrote that the female staffer passed "multiple security checkpoints" early Tuesday but was "flagged" for her entry into a room, exiting the hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

"The league cited early data points that implicated two members of the Rockets, House nd Chandler," Charania wrote, adding that the entire Rockets team had to enter an entire quarantine period Tuesday.

"Those sources said there appears to be no video connecting House and the female; only the flagging of her entering and leaving the hotel, and the possibility of a door opening and closing to match those timelines," Charnia reported.

The evidence involving House, at this point, is circumstantial, per Charania, citing sources. The NBA reportedly interviewed the female and she named Chandler and another player, not named House, as the players with whom she came in contact.

The Lakers lead the series, 2-1, with Game 4 scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

House has been a valuable part of the Rockets' postseason run, averaging 11.4 points in nine playoff appearances. Meanwhile, Chandler has rarely gotten off the bench in coach Mike D'Antoni's small-ball approach.

As Haynes first reported, House is maintaining his innocence.