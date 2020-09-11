SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Rockets reportedly 'blindsided' by NBA's House investigation

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets were "blindsided" by the NBA's investigation into guard/forward Danuel House amid allegations that he allowed a female staffer into his hotel room on the Disney campus, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

“The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons,” Golliver quoted a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. “They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else. The NBPA feels its hands are tied. Any time [the union] talks about due process or presumption of guilt, [the NBA] immediately says, ‘Safety, safety, safety.’ There has to be some limit or balance.”

The Rockets trail their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, 3-1. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday there was no update on House's availability for Saturday's Game 5.

"If it was a star player, there’s no way [the NBA] would handle it this way,” Golliver quoted a person close to House with direct knowledge of the investigation as saying. “They want to make an example out of somebody.”

House has been suspended since before Game 3. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the alleged incident took place Tuesday, forcing the Rockets into a brief period of quarantine.

The female in question is among those inside the Orlando bubble who handle coronavirus testing, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported.

House has been a valuable part of the Rockets' postseason run, averaging 11.4 points in nine playoff appearances.

Per Haynes, House is maintaining his innocence.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Celtics out of excuses in series they should've already won

It's gut-check time for Boston, as it battles determined Toronto for berth in Eastern Conference finals.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies hire longtime MIT women's coach Raman as assistant

Memphis' Jenkins says new addition has "high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game."

Sam Amico

Former Cavs center Zizic readies for run with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Big man and 2016 first-round pick begins basketball life anew following three-year run with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Celtics' Hayward clears quarantine, but won't play in Game 7

Boston swingman slowly making return from sprained right ankle; out for East semifinal finale vs. Raptors.

Sam Amico

Hornets roster analysis: Hole may need to be filled at center

Charlotte lacked big bodies underneath, but still emerged as one of NBA's best offensive rebounding squads.

Danny Thompson

Rockets Notes: Playoff meltdown, D'Antoni, House investigation

Houston has a "spirit" problem in Game 4, headed for offseason that's likely to bring at least some change.

Sam Amico

NBPA director Roberts: Next season unlikely to start in December

Union chief says there will be a revenue drop, predicts there will be a reopening of "some arenas."

Sam Amico

Bucks coach Budenholzer's job safe for 2020-21 season

Milwaukee not looking to move on from coach, despite criticism after second straight East playoff exit.

Sam Amico

Knicks, Mavericks among those showing trade interest in Thunder's Paul

Oklahoma City point guard could be on move this offseason after leading team's surprising run.

Sam Amico

Rockets' D'Antoni: NBA's investigation into House ongoing

Houston coach implies swingman will be out for at least Game 4, maybe longer, against the LA Lakers.

Sam Amico