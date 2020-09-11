Rockets reportedly 'blindsided' by NBA's House investigation

The Houston Rockets were "blindsided" by the NBA's investigation into guard/forward Danuel House amid allegations that he allowed a female staffer into his hotel room on the Disney campus, according to Ben Golliver of The Washington Post.

“The NBA is treating [House] as guilty until proven innocent for safety reasons,” Golliver quoted a person with knowledge of the situation as saying. “They’re prioritizing their perception of safety over everything else. The NBPA feels its hands are tied. Any time [the union] talks about due process or presumption of guilt, [the NBA] immediately says, ‘Safety, safety, safety.’ There has to be some limit or balance.”

The Rockets trail their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, 3-1. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday there was no update on House's availability for Saturday's Game 5.

"If it was a star player, there’s no way [the NBA] would handle it this way,” Golliver quoted a person close to House with direct knowledge of the investigation as saying. “They want to make an example out of somebody.”

House has been suspended since before Game 3. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the alleged incident took place Tuesday, forcing the Rockets into a brief period of quarantine.

The female in question is among those inside the Orlando bubble who handle coronavirus testing, as Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports first reported.

House has been a valuable part of the Rockets' postseason run, averaging 11.4 points in nine playoff appearances.

Per Haynes, House is maintaining his innocence.