AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Rockets Set To Sign Free Agent Forward Green

Sam Amico

Veteran NBA forward Jeff Green is signing a free agent contract with the Houston Rockets, according to Tim McMahon of ESPN.

Green, 33, is 6-foot-8 and plays both forward spots. He was waived by the Utah Jazz earlier this season. 

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that Green will be signing a 10-day contract with Houston.

He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

He averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Jazz this season.

The Rockets are also reportedly set to sign forward DeMarre Carroll, who agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Houston (34-20) sits in fifth place in the Western Conference.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavaliers' Beilein Weighing Whether To Stay On As Coach

Longtime college coach reportedly struggling to adapt to life in the pros.

Sam Amico

by

martinreese

Wright Not Expected To Leave Villanova If Pursued By Knicks

Longtime successful NCAA coach linked to New York job for second time in two years.

Sam Amico

Antetokounmpo Says Bucks Likely A Good Long-Term Fit

Reigning NBA MVP admits that "as long as we're winning" he isn't likely to seek a new place to play.

Sam Amico

Rockets Expected To Sign Carroll After Split With Spurs

Veteran forward agrees to buyout in San Antonio, making Houston next stop.

Sam Amico

Cavs Owner Gilbert Returns To Work, Progressing From Stroke

Gives first interview since suffering stroke in May, discusses rehab.

Sam Amico

NBA TV Ratings Plummet By Double Digits As Interest Wanes, Insiders Say

League's national viewership take tumble from this time a year ago.

Sam Amico

by

JimBLloyd

Cavs' Sexton From All-Star Weekend: 'It's An Honor'

Second-year guard participating in Rising Stars game for the first time.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Cavs Show Fight, Might And Some Promise In Snapping Home Skid

Thompson, Nance Jr. among the dominant performances in easy win over Hawks.

Sam Amico

by

RyanJY

Miller Could Remain With Knicks Beyond Coaching Role

Interim man has support from key members of organization for a job well done.

Sam Amico

Butler: Contending Heat Not Yet Where They Want To Be

All-Star wing says Miami still has a ways to go before hitting its goals.

Sam Amico