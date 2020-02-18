Rockets Set To Sign Free Agent Forward Green

Veteran NBA forward Jeff Green is signing a free agent contract with the Houston Rockets, according to Tim McMahon of ESPN.

Green, 33, is 6-foot-8 and plays both forward spots. He was waived by the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added that Green will be signing a 10-day contract with Houston.

He has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

He averaged 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds in 30 games with the Jazz this season.

The Rockets are also reportedly set to sign forward DeMarre Carroll, who agreed to a contract buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Houston (34-20) sits in fifth place in the Western Conference.