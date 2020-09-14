Ex-coach Van Gundy among those linked to Rockets vacancy

The Houston Rockets may turn to the past to try to improve the future.

And that means considering former coach Jeff Van Gundy to coach them again. At least, those are the "rumblings in coaching circles," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Rockets are looking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who stepped down Sunday after four seasons. D'Antoni has an expiring contract, so the Rockets won't need to pay two coaches, no matter who is hired next.

Van Gundy, 58, currently works as an analyst for ABC and ESPN, joining Mike Breen and Mark Jackson on the team that broadcasts the Finals. He coached the Rockets from 2003-07, and along with Jackson, seems to be mentioned as a potential candidate for coaching openings every offseason.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey had interest in rehiring Van Gundy inj 2016, when D'Antoni was hired instead, Stein noted.

Along with the Rockets, Van Gundy coached the New York Knicks (1996-2001). He has compiled a 430-318 overall record, leading the Knicks to a Finals berth in 1999.

In his previous four seasons, the Rockets made the playoffs three times but failed to get out of the first round.

Former NBA guard and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Sam Cassell is also reportedly a candidate for the Rockets vacancy, as is Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.