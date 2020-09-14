SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Ex-coach Van Gundy among those linked to Rockets vacancy

Sam Amico

The Houston Rockets may turn to the past to try to improve the future.

And that means considering former coach Jeff Van Gundy to coach them again. At least, those are the "rumblings in coaching circles," according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Rockets are looking to replace Mike D'Antoni, who stepped down Sunday after four seasons. D'Antoni has an expiring contract, so the Rockets won't need to pay two coaches, no matter who is hired next.

Van Gundy, 58, currently works as an analyst for ABC and ESPN, joining Mike Breen and Mark Jackson on the team that broadcasts the Finals. He coached the Rockets from 2003-07, and along with Jackson, seems to be mentioned as a potential candidate for coaching openings every offseason.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey had interest in rehiring Van Gundy inj 2016, when D'Antoni was hired instead, Stein noted.

Along with the Rockets, Van Gundy coached the New York Knicks (1996-2001). He has compiled a 430-318 overall record, leading the Knicks to a Finals berth in 1999.

In his previous four seasons, the Rockets made the playoffs three times but failed to get out of the first round.

Former NBA guard and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant Sam Cassell is also reportedly a candidate for the Rockets vacancy, as is Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV ratings: NFL opener trounces Lakers-Rockets, but not all news is bad

Game 4 of Western Conference semifinals ends up being most-watched show opposite of NFL opener in decade.

Sam Amico

Rockets said to be considering Clippers' Cassell for coaching vacancy

Houston looking to fill void left by Mike D'Antoni, who stepped down after four seasons and playoff exit.

Sam Amico

Nuggets center Jokic after forcing another Game 7: 'We're having fun'

Denver has never lost sight of title aspirations, even after trailing series vs. Clippers, coach Malone says.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni expected to be in mix for 76ers, Pacers coaching vacancies

Former Houston coach enters free agency, likely to be candidate for openings all across the league.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni steps down as Rockets coach after four seasons

Houston will have new main man on sideline next season after losing to Lakers in second round of West playoffs.

Sam Amico

Kings owner Ranadive, not Dumars, interviewing GM candidates

Sacramento owner, member of search firm leading charge in trying to find new main basketball man.

Sam Amico

Antetokounmpo meets with Bucks co-owner to discuss team's future

Milwaukee star forward reportedly did not request trade, but used meeting as chance to gauge team's plans.

Sam Amico

Wilcox, Gupta, McNair granted second interviews in Kings GM search

Sacramento to bring trio in for follow-ups after three other candidates reportedly withdraw from consideration.

Sam Amico

Kings lose another GM candidate as Nuggets' Booth withdraws

Sacramento's search list dwindles as three of six reported candidates have decided not to pursue vacancy.

Sam Amico

Confusion on Dumars' role may be hampering Kings' GM search

Sacramento has already had two of six reported candidates remove names from consideration.

Sam Amico