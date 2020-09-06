SI.com
Rockets GM Morey: D'Antoni coming back is 'super important'

Sam Amico

Keeping Mike D'Antoni as coach is apparently near the top of the to-do list for Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey.

“It’s probably No. 1," Morey told Mark Medina of USA Today. "That’s a fair way to put it. We have all our key players signed. I think Mike coming back is super important.”

D'Antoni's contract expires at the end of the season and despite negotiations last summer, were unable to agree to an extension.

Some around the league have surmised that D'Antoni and the Rockets will part ways if the team doesn't get out of the second round of the West playoffs. Though that is indeed speculation. Morey has consistently supported the idea of bringing back D'Antoni.

That said, it is unclear if Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta feels the same as Morey. D'Antoni will also have a say in whether he returns. He has also been linked to vacancies with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers, who are believed to be preparing a large offer for D'Antoni once he hits coaching free agency.

But the players have generally had D'Antoni's back and been outspoken in his favor. He is respected by team stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook, and in the NBA, that can be half (or more) of the battle.

"Mike is a guy that gets along with everybody, and it’s all up for the players to hone in and do what we need to do," Rockets guard Eric Gordon said, via Medina. "He gives us the opportunity. He’s a great communicator. So he gives us a lot of options that we feel like we need to do."

D'Antoni has a 672-527 record in 16 total seasons with the Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

