Dribbles: Harden saves Rockets' day in unlikeliest of ways

Sam Amico

Randon dribbles following the Houston Rockets' 104-102 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 on the Disney campus Wednesday.

'1. James Harden rescued the season with defense.

2. Let that sink in.

3. It was Harden who blocked what at first appeared to be an open 3-pointer from Luguentz Dort with about 4 seconds left and the Rockets clinging to a one-point lead.

4. But Harden blocked it, then jumped out of the way when Dort tried to throw it off his leg. (Turns out Dort was actually out of bounds anyway.)

5. It may not sound like much, as Dort was an undrafted rookie who wasn't expected to be a factor in this series. But boy, was he ever. (More on that in a second.)

6. Granted, the Thunder had a chance for a final shot ... but again, it was the Rockets and their defense blowing up a Thunder inbounds pass.

7. Game 7. Wow. Again.

8. Harden to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth: "Offensively, I played like s***. Excuse my language. But I couldn't make shot, turned the ball over, was doing everything that was not supposed to happen. But I just stuck with it."

9. Harden speaks the truth, as he was clearly out of sorts. He finished just 4-of-15 shooting, including 1-of-9 on threes, for 17 points. While he passed for nine assists, he also committed five turnovers.

10. In the old days, that may have been it. Harden's contributions may have been next-to-nothing. For him, anyway. But he seemingly is more than just a guy who racks up stats. He is someone who makes important plays, too.

11. This was a true fight to the finish, and Harden was quick to give the Thunder credit. Nobody expected them to be here after trading Russell Westbrook to the Rockets and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers. For OKC, this was supposed to be a season in the tank.

12. Robert Covington scored 21 points and has been massively underrated in the playoffs. He will need to keep it going, considering he'll likely be matched up with LeBron James in the next series.

13. Eric Gordon also had a nice showing with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Westbrook had 20. 

14. Again, it was a season of unexpected dreams for the Thunder, led by Dort's game-high 30 points. Everything you thought you knew about the NBA ... well, the Thunder spit in its face. Instead of stinking like everyone assumed they would (and even wanted to), they gave their fans a season full of fun.

15. Remember when everyone said at the beginning of the season that the Thunder hoped to ship out Chris Paul for more so-called assets? Well, Paul stayed and compiled 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, at 35-years old. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 19.

16. Paul on the season: "We fought hard all year. Obviously a lot of people doubted us but we didn't doubt ourselves. We didn't give a damn about anybody's predictions going into any series. In any game, we expected to win. That's the way we played all season long. Every game, we expected to win. So yeah, that's a tough one."

17. So yes, the Rockets get LeBron, Anthony Davis and the favored Lakers next. Game 1  is Friday night in the buibble.

18. Harden to ESPN on that matchup: "Superstar power. They've been playing extremely well. We've gotta get our rest, watch some film and be ready to go."

