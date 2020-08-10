Free agent guard Purvis agrees to deal in Italy

Former Orlando Magic and G League shooting guard Rodney Purvis has agreed to a contract with Italian club Bergamo Basket, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Purvis, 26, is 6-foot-4 and went undrafted out of Connecticut in 2017. He spent the early part of his college career at NC State before transferring to UConn.

Purvis spent the majority of his first two pro seasons in the G League with the Lakeland Magic and Sioux Falls Skyforce. But he also appeared in 16 games with the NBA's Magic, compiling an average of 6.0 points.

Purvis was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then the Boston Celtics, in July 2018. The Celtics waived Purvis one week after acquiring him.

He has since played professionally in Israel and Italy.