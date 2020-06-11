NBA expected to allow rosters of up to 17 players upon return

The NBA intends to allow up to 17 players per team once the season resumes at the end of next month, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

That likely includes 15 players with standard or 10-day contracts, and two players under two-way contracts per team.

Rosters were previously estimated to be set at 15 players total per team.

Twenty-two of the league's 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando at the end of next month.

The targeted date for a restart reportedly has been moved up a day, from July 31 to July 30.

Teams are expected to be afforded a "window" to start making roster moves at the end of the month.

The 2019-20 season is scheduled to conclude no later than Oct. 12. The NBA draft is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 15, with free agency slated to begin Oct. 18.