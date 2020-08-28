SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Rockets' Westbrook to return for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Sam Amico

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will return from a quad injury for Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The game, postponed following a player strike Wednesday, will be held Saturday.

Westbrook who would have played Wednesday, will be making his playoffs debut inside the Orlando bubble. The series is tied at 2-all.

Wetsbrook has already practiced with the Rockets. "He looked as explosive as ever," ESPN quoted a source as saying.

He first started to suffer soreness in the quad on Aug. 4. A week later, an MRI revealed that it was strained.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his first season with the Rockets after being traded from the Thunder.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

Gersalv

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

Rooster24

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Rooster24

Knicks finalizing deals with Woodson, others to become assistants

Tom Thibodeau starting to fill out coaching staff with a few former employees and veteran coaches.

Sam Amico

NBA practices, media availability resume

Players, league back return to court as playoffs expected to pick back up over the weekend.

Sam Amico

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

Fedup2020

McMillan says he plans to take year off after being fired by Pacers

Veteran coach tells The Athletic that he won't be returning to sidelines in 2020-21, will use time to evaluate future.

Sam Amico

Bucks were looking to forfeit game, not cancel playoffs, in boycott

Milwaukee players seemingly expected to take a loss in first-round playoff series against Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

LebaneseTexan

President Trump: 'I think people are a little tired of the NBA'

League becoming "like a political organization," president says, adding he doesn't think that is a good thing.

Sam Amico

Magic's Gordon leaves Disney campus with hamstring injury

Orlando forward hadn't played since early August, as team trails Milwaukee in Eastern Conference playoffs.

Sam Amico