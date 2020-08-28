Rockets' Westbrook to return for Game 5 vs. Thunder

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook will return from a quad injury for Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The game, postponed following a player strike Wednesday, will be held Saturday.

Westbrook who would have played Wednesday, will be making his playoffs debut inside the Orlando bubble. The series is tied at 2-all.

Wetsbrook has already practiced with the Rockets. "He looked as explosive as ever," ESPN quoted a source as saying.

He first started to suffer soreness in the quad on Aug. 4. A week later, an MRI revealed that it was strained.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists in his first season with the Rockets after being traded from the Thunder.