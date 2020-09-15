SI.com
East GM on Rockets: 'If Westbrook is tradable, get it done'

Sam Amico

With Mike D'Antoni stepping down as coach and the Houston Rockets again watching the Finals from home, it may be time for a bigger shakeup, an Eastern Conference general manager suggested to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Rockets, of course, are coming off a 4-1 series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the West playoffs. The exit led to D'Antoni moving on, and those around the league wondering if All-Stars James Harden and Russell Westbrook are actually a fit together in the backcourt.

The East GM clearly isn't so sure.

“I wouldn’t move Harden,” the GM told Scotto. “He’s still so good, and they’re too old right now to just start a rebuild unless you’re getting a Jayson Tatum or Luka Doncic to rebuild around. I’d probably run it back in some shape or form, especially with next year being a compressed time period. I would keep all options open, but I wouldn’t be selling Harden just to the highest bidder."

That leaves Westbrook, who just didn't appear to be the same after coming down with COVID-19, arriving on the Disney campus later than his teammates, and then suffering a quad injury. 

"In the last two years, they easily could have won it all, so I don’t think it’s fair to panic yet," the GM told Scotto. "Now, if there’s a great deal out there, that’s a different story, but I still think it’s worth riding out one more year. If Westbrook is tradable, get it done.”

An Eastern Conference coach went on to suggest that a pair of non-stars suit the Rockets better than trying to pair two ball-dominant scorers together.

“Westbrook isn’t a good complement for anyone, in my opinion,” the coach told Scotto. “He has to be the main guy. He can’t shoot. He needs the ball. He’s not an off-ball player. Hard to play with two max guys who need the ball. 

"Maybe it’s possible, but it seems like two good players instead of Westbrook would be better the way they play.”

