Kings owner Ranadive, not Dumars, interviewing GM candidates

Interim executive Joe Dumars is not involved in the Sacramento Kings' interview process for a new general manager, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

It's not clear if Dumars hasn't been as heavily involved in the search as originally reported, or if he's just not taking part in the interviews.

Per Amick, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and a representative from search firm have been leading the charge.

This is news because Dumars' role with the franchise moving forward has reportedly been a concern for some of the candidates.

Three have already removed their names from the running -- New Orleans Pelicans GM Trajan Langdon, Denver Nuggets GM Calvin Booth and Miami Heat assistant GM Adam Simon.

Meanwhile, Minnesota Timberwolves executive VP Sachin Gupta, Houston Rockets assistant GM Monte McNair and former Atlanta Hawks GM Wes Wilcox will all travel to Sacramento for a second round of interviews, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski reported that those three are "among" those being granted second interviews, perhaps indicating that the Kings may have more candidates than have been reported.

The Kings parted ways with former GM Vlade Divac following the season.

While Dumars is expected to remain with the team, he reportedly is not interested in the general manager position.