Kings Finalizing Contract Buyout With Tolliver

The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a contract buyout with forward Anthony Tolliver, according to Shams Charania of Stadium.

The buyout will allow Tolliver to "pursue opportunities with playoff contenders," Charania reported.

Players must be waived or agree to a contract buyout by March 1 (Sunday) to be eligible for playoff rosters.

Tolliver, 34, was acquired by the Kings in a trade with Portland in January. He has appeared in just nine games with the Kings. Overall, he is averaging 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 42 appearances this season.

Still, a 6-foot-8 veteran who can help stretch the defense may be valued by a playoff team, since Tolliver will come cheap.

The well-traveled Tolliver has played for eight teams, including several on two occasions.